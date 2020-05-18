3GB Daily Data Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Start at Rs 349

Vodafone is offering four different plans which are giving 3GB daily data where two of those plans fall under the double-data category

By May 18th, 2020 AT 7:14 AM
    • 1 Comment

    During the time of lockdown, people have been working from their homes. This has led to a rise in demand for data from an individual. According to stats, most of the internet users working from their homes don’t have a broadband connection and work with cellular data. Now, people require more of daily data to get their jobs done. Along with that, streaming and downloading requests have also touched the sky. The rise in demand for data has been matched by different telcos with new data plans offering 3GB data every day. Let’s look at what different telcos are offering with their 3GB daily data plans.

    Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans Listed

    Reliance Jio is offering two 3GB daily data plans right now. Earlier, the telco introduced one plan with 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. It comes with unlimited calls for Jio-to-Jio and 1,000 IUC minutes for Jio-to-Non Jio calls. Along with that, you will get 100 SMS/day. Benefits include a subscription to all the Jio apps. This plan is priced at Rs 349.

    Now, the telco is offering a new 3GB daily data plan but with longer validity. Jio has introduced the plan for Rs 999 and it will be valid up to 84 days from recharge. It comes with unlimited calling for Jio-to-Jio and 3,000 IUC minutes for Jio-to-Non Jio calls. You will get a total of 252GB data with the plan. There are 100 SMS/day along with the subscription to all the Jio apps.

    Vodafone Idea 3GB Daily Data Plans Listed

    Vodafone is offering various 3GB daily data plans. Under its double data offer, it is offering 3GB daily data plan for Rs 599. Ideally, the plan offers only 1.5GB daily data, but that has been doubled now because of the double data offer. You will get the benefit of free subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 and the plan will be valid until 84 days. There is another double data plan which you can subscribe to. It comes for Rs 399 and will offer you 3GB daily data along with unlimited calling facility. This plan will be valid until 56 days. The benefit of Vodafone Play and ZEE5 are included as well. These two offers are only available in select telecom circles.

    But there are two more plans which offer 3GB daily data and are available across India. One plan comes for Rs 558 and will give you 3GB daily data with 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling. It will be valid for 56 days only and will come with the benefit of Vodafone Play and ZEE5 Premium. There is another plan which you will get for Rs 398 and will give you 3GB daily data. The plan will be valid for only 28 days and you will get unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and benefits of Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

    Bharti Airtel 3GB Daily Data Plans Listed

    Airtel is offering two plans which provide 3GB daily internet. The best plan comes for Rs 401 with a validity of only 28 days. Even though it has less validity, you will get an additional benefit of Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. You will also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day facility.

    The other plan which the telco offers comes for Rs 558 and provides 3GB daily internet. Even this plan is really good. Even though it doesn’t offer the Disney+Hotstar VIP, it does have other benefits such as free ZEE5 premium and free anti-virus for your device. The validity of the plan is 56 days.

    Dipankar
    Dipankar

    Airtel 401 pack gives only 3GB data. Not daily 3GB also not provide any call or sms benefit.

