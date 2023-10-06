Orange Polska Inks 10-Year PPA With R.Power for Solar Energy

Orange Polska and the Polish renewables developer and independent power producer (IPP) R.Power have signed a long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (cPPA) that will aid the Polish market in transitioning to clean and green energy. As part of the agreement, Orange Poland will purchase over 600 GWh of electricity produced by R.Power Group's photovoltaic farms between 2024 and 2034. This 10-year agreement is expected to accelerate the availability of green energy in Poland.

Environmental Impact

Orange Polska said this agreement will also achieve an "additionality" effect as it will contribute to the construction of farms that will serve as a source of energy supply. With the commencement of production, the Polish power industry is expected to prevent emissions of over 400,000 tons of CO2 during the agreement's term.

R.Power stated, "The agreement will enable us to expedite the implementation of our strategy to establish our own generation sources in both Poland and other European markets and enhance the commercialisation of projects within our portfolio. Currently, we have 1.5 GW of projects in Poland and other European markets with secured grid access, and over 18 GW of capacity in earlier stages of project development."

Renewable Energy Goals

"This is our next step towards a zero-carbon future and another Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), but the first for photovoltaics on such a significant scale. With the energy secured through this cooperation, renewables will also account for at least 70 percent of our electricity consumption in the coming years," Orange Polska said.

Orange Polska said that with this development, it is already achieving its goal of sourcing at least 65 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2025, even while considering the rapidly growing traffic on its grid.