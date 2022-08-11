Vodafone Idea

Indians are Switching Off Secondary SIMs

Reliance Jio

Jio, Vi and Airtel to Get Help for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing from TRAI

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel is the Top Bet Because of Multiple Reasons

Reliance Jio

Jio Sees Mukesh Ambani Stepping Down, Akash Ambani to Take Over as Chairman

Just in Top Five Titles Going Live on OTT Platforms This Week

The days of exclusively releasing movies in theatres, where crowds flocked to watch productions that ran for weeks or months, are long gone. This was followed by a month of buildup.... Continue Reading

By Bhavya Singh Aug 11th 2022 0

Expert Opinion

EDITORIAL
View More...
INTERVIEW
View More...
ANALYSIS
View More...
Reviews

OnePlus 10R 5G Long-Term Review: Pretty Consistent Performer

View More...
Mobiles & Tablets

Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched

Motorola X30 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications

View More...
Broadband

Entry-Level Broadband Plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL in August 2022

View More...

Just in Top Five Titles Going Live on OTT Platforms This Week

The days of exclusively releasing movies in theatres, where crowds flocked to watch productions that ran for weeks or months, are long gone. This was followed by a month of buildup....Continue Reading

By Bhavya Singh Aug 11th 2022 0

Latest News

Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched

The newest foldable smartphone from the firm, the Moto Razr 2022, was unveiled on Thursday in China. A 50MP dual rear camera combination, a 6.7-inch OLED main display with 144Hz refresh....Continue Reading

By Bhavya Singh Aug 11th 2022 0

Motorola X30 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications

The Motorola X30 Pro and the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone were both introduced in China on Thursday. The event that was supposed to showcase the smartphone on August 2 was....Continue Reading

By Bhavya Singh Aug 11th 2022 0

5G Spectrum Auction: Bidders Get More Time to Clear Dues

5G spectrum auction for 2022 concluded on August 1. There was serious bidding, and the government generated a total of Rs 1,50,173 crore from the four bidders, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Aug 11th 2022 0

BSNL Should Push to Reach 200 Million User Mark via Homegrown 4G, 5G: Vaishnaw

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) right now has the least mobile subscribers in the country. It makes perfect sense because BSNL doesn't offer 4G network services like the private operators. But,....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Aug 11th 2022 19

iQOO Neo 7, a New Flagship with Dimensity 9000+ Might Launch Soon

In April, information on a future iQOO flagship with a Dimensity chip leaked online. It was suggested that it would launch as an iQOO 10 series and include the Dimensity 9000+....Continue Reading

By Palak Sharma Aug 11th 2022 0

Airtel Announces Wynk Studio to Help Artists with Discovery, Monetisation and More

Bharti Airtel has just announced Wynk Studio. Wynk is already one of the largest online music and podcast streaming applications in India. Now, Airtel, which owns the Wynk platform, has announced....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Aug 11th 2022 0

Redmi A1 Will Arrive in India as a Poco Device

The Redmi A1 has been discovered on a number of certification websites and a benchmarking website. The device has been discovered on Geekbench and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database in....Continue Reading

By Palak Sharma Aug 11th 2022 2

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant India Price and Availability Announced

During the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus had said that the 16GB RAM variant would be available in the country at a later date and hadn't specified when. The....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Aug 11th 2022 0

Airtel Had Most Complaints from Consumers in FY22, Jio had Least

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, had the most complaints from consumers in FY22. Airtel was followed by Vodafone Idea (Vi) and then Jio at the bottom of the....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Aug 11th 2022 13

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: ARPU Differences for Q1 FY23

The quarterly results for all the three private telecom companies in India are out now. If you have focused on the results, you know the best ARPU (average revenue per user)....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Aug 11th 2022 9

Vodafone Idea Should Keep Focus on 4G Only

4G is going to be the biggest chunk of revenue contributor for the operators from the mobile consumer services. While telcos are working their way toward rolling out 5G networks, their....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Aug 11th 2022 8

Apple to Bring New Kind of iPhone this Year, What You Should Know

The iPhone 14 series is reportedly set to launch next month, based on rumours and leaks. Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models this year as well, including the....Continue Reading

By Bhavya Singh Aug 10th 2022 0

Lenovo Legion Y70 Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Lenovo Legion Y70 is expected to debut in China on August 18. In the lead-up to its release, the business has disclosed a number of important details about this smartphone. A....Continue Reading

By Bhavya Singh Aug 10th 2022 0

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES