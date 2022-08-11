Indians are Switching Off Secondary SIMs
Bharti Airtel is the Top Bet Because of Multiple Reasons
Just in Top Five Titles Going Live on OTT Platforms This Week
The days of exclusively releasing movies in theatres, where crowds flocked to watch productions that ran for weeks or months, are long gone. This was followed by a month of buildup.... Continue Reading
Just in Top Five Titles Going Live on OTT Platforms This Week
The days of exclusively releasing movies in theatres, where crowds flocked to watch productions that ran for weeks or months, are long gone. This was followed by a month of buildup....Continue Reading
Latest News
Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched
The newest foldable smartphone from the firm, the Moto Razr 2022, was unveiled on Thursday in China. A 50MP dual rear camera combination, a 6.7-inch OLED main display with 144Hz refresh....Continue Reading
Motorola X30 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications
The Motorola X30 Pro and the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone were both introduced in China on Thursday. The event that was supposed to showcase the smartphone on August 2 was....Continue Reading
5G Spectrum Auction: Bidders Get More Time to Clear Dues
5G spectrum auction for 2022 concluded on August 1. There was serious bidding, and the government generated a total of Rs 1,50,173 crore from the four bidders, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone....Continue Reading
BSNL Should Push to Reach 200 Million User Mark via Homegrown 4G, 5G: Vaishnaw
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) right now has the least mobile subscribers in the country. It makes perfect sense because BSNL doesn't offer 4G network services like the private operators. But,....Continue Reading
iQOO Neo 7, a New Flagship with Dimensity 9000+ Might Launch Soon
In April, information on a future iQOO flagship with a Dimensity chip leaked online. It was suggested that it would launch as an iQOO 10 series and include the Dimensity 9000+....Continue Reading
Airtel Announces Wynk Studio to Help Artists with Discovery, Monetisation and More
Bharti Airtel has just announced Wynk Studio. Wynk is already one of the largest online music and podcast streaming applications in India. Now, Airtel, which owns the Wynk platform, has announced....Continue Reading
Redmi A1 Will Arrive in India as a Poco Device
The Redmi A1 has been discovered on a number of certification websites and a benchmarking website. The device has been discovered on Geekbench and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database in....Continue Reading
OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant India Price and Availability Announced
During the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus had said that the 16GB RAM variant would be available in the country at a later date and hadn't specified when. The....Continue Reading
Airtel Had Most Complaints from Consumers in FY22, Jio had Least
Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, had the most complaints from consumers in FY22. Airtel was followed by Vodafone Idea (Vi) and then Jio at the bottom of the....Continue Reading
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: ARPU Differences for Q1 FY23
The quarterly results for all the three private telecom companies in India are out now. If you have focused on the results, you know the best ARPU (average revenue per user)....Continue Reading
Vodafone Idea Should Keep Focus on 4G Only
4G is going to be the biggest chunk of revenue contributor for the operators from the mobile consumer services. While telcos are working their way toward rolling out 5G networks, their....Continue Reading
Apple to Bring New Kind of iPhone this Year, What You Should Know
The iPhone 14 series is reportedly set to launch next month, based on rumours and leaks. Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models this year as well, including the....Continue Reading
Lenovo Legion Y70 Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch
Lenovo Legion Y70 is expected to debut in China on August 18. In the lead-up to its release, the business has disclosed a number of important details about this smartphone. A....Continue Reading
Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis
Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?
Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info
Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?
Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info
Recent Comments
-
Mahmood Junaid :
So you where also a part of GREAT INDIAN PRICE HIKE PHENOMENON…
BSNL Should Push to Reach 200 Million User Mark via…
-
Pratul :
BSNL is looking after MTNL network in Mumbai. MTNL is still good within Mumbai, BSNL is nowhere nearby MTNL wherever…
BSNL Should Push to Reach 200 Million User Mark via…
-
Yogesh Chabbra :
When it comes to complaint redressal, only Vi has best response. Jio never lodges complaint. Airtel is a gone case…
Airtel Had Most Complaints from Consumers in FY22, Jio had…
-
Nikhil :
It will take time. 5Mhz is deployed only on band 3 and 10Mhz in band 41 is deployed selectively.
BSNL Should Push to Reach 200 Million User Mark via…
-
Yogesh Chabbra :
Strange thing in terms of Rs.750 plan by Jio is it is combination of Rs.749+Re.1 plan. 750 recharge will give…
BSNL Should Push to Reach 200 Million User Mark via…
