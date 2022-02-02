Netweb Has a Deep Understanding of Tech Used by Telcos: Sandeep Lodha

Netweb has been in the customised server business for more than 18 years. We understand that customisation can take care of – 1. Optimal requirement 2. Future upgrades and expansion, and 3. The costs. We do have to Make in India server products, and we are the first in India to do so, Sandeep Lodha, Co-founder, Netweb Technologies, told TelecomTalk.

1. How has the cloud been at the core of Telecom’s digital transformation, and how this sector is leveraging intelligent technologies like Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing?

A Groundbreaking telecom revolution is coming with 5G; apart from a sea change in the radio side of the technology, there has been a tremendous change in the underlying technology to complement the scope. A major part of these technologies will benefit from cloud solutions on edge as well as the core.

5G itself is quite digitised with on-demand scaling; it will also be getting into the new use cases and customer bases. Soon the major source of revenue for Telecom will come from machine-generated data. For any meaningful analytics and insight, data is the most important component.

Hence AI workload will be a much-integrated technologies part of the 5G offering, which will need to be tackled at Edge as well as core and the base of Cloud-based technology with Microservices and other technology are just going to make this work.

2. What are your views on the announcements made for the technology sector in the Union Budget: 2022 – 23?

It is very good to see the Indian government focus on the rural areas of the country. This can accelerate the government’s earlier declared digital banks and overall enhance and enrich the rural economy. Digital banking and fintech spending by the government is going to enhance the financing and overall support the entrepreneurial spirit as well as benefit the IT sector to provide the required infrastructure.

Emphasis on 5G:

The government’s announcement of 5G spectrum auction by 22- 23 was on the expected line. It is good to see the announcement of the PLI scheme for manufacturing; this will help in getting ready with Make in India products and solutions. We welcome the government commitment to R&D and formalising the same design-led by allocating 5% of Universal service obligation to this but will need to see when this can be effective on the ground. R & D has a cycle, and the sooner we get in, we can start rolling the products when the actual implementation starts.

3. What does Netweb Technology do and its USP?

Netweb supports Telecom in many ways. We do have our Make-in-India servers which can be used for building such cloud & AI Infrastructure. We have already been setting up telecom clouds for telecom companies worldwide, and hence those services are also available with us to do the same and integrate with the critical components required by the telecom companies.

We also do have a deep understanding of products and solutions on Microservices and their orchestration, as well as a good team of Data Scientists, to work on the AI use cases coming out in this segment. Our USP is that we have a deep understanding of all these pieces of technology, and we have got the deployment experience with the world top Telecom providers already; we can bring in all these pieces together for a successful journey of the companies.

4. How are Netweb’s servers more secure and affordable for domestic and international players?

Netweb has been in the customised server business for more than 18 years. We understand that customisation can take care of – 1. Optimal requirement 2. Future upgrades and expansion, and 3. The costs. We do have to Make in India server products, and we are the first in India to do so. By implementing a large-scale scientific computing infrastructure, the company creates indigenous compute and storage components to meet the growing demand in the domestic market.

5. Any new products/services that you are looking forward to launching this year?

We are working on some of the AI use cases and trying to productise them, and we will be launching them soon so as we have the 5G technology ready, they can be used for early adoption and to provide customers of the telecom companies to benefit from them.

6. How did you sail through the pandemic years while keeping the operational efficiency on a positive trajectory?

The first few months of the pandemic were those of uncertainty, but that time also made us sit and see the future workload more clearly and align ourselves more towards that. Pandemic actually did help us in many ways – 1 Requirement of computing and servers have actually not reduced, but it has accelerated. 2. Adoption of technology like Cloud, Microservices and its orchestration has been increasing 3. Many AI requirements and use cases are coming from the users.