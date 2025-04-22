Mavenir’s Job Cuts in the RAN Division Follow India: Report

The Indian telecom operators are moderating their capex (capital expenditure) levels now. This is because they now want to focus on profitability. Vodafone Idea is scaling capex, but the telco alone wouldn't contribute to the majority of the business for the vendors.

Mavenir, a US based telecom tech company, is now cutting jobs. The highlight of this job cutting scenario is that it is also affecting its Indian employee base. Mavenir couldn't secure commercial contracts from the Indian telecom operators. This has affected its revenues from the country. Thus, following that, the company is now cutting down jobs in India. Mavenir is primarily cutting jobs in the RAN and radio engineering departments, said a MoneyControl report.




The Indian telecom operators are moderating their capex (capital expenditure) levels now. This is because they now want to focus on profitability. Vodafone Idea is scaling capex, but the telco alone wouldn't contribute to the majority of the business for the vendors. Thus, in 2024, even Nokia had downsized its team in India.

"The layoffs started in December this year and are still ongoing, impacting hundreds of employees. While most of the impacted employees are asked to leave, some were asked to move to other businesses, including packet core," the report said.

The telecom market in India is expected to grow in the coming years. While BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is still focusing on homegrown tech, the private telcos continue to do a majority of their business with the foreign vendors.

