Reliance Jio Prepaid Users Will Now Have to Shell Out Rs 129 Every Month as Base Tariff

Reliance Jio has discontinued the Rs 98 prepaid plan in India which was introduced back in December 2019 (after the tariff hike) as the most affordable and lowest prepaid recharge offering with 28 days validity. The prepaid plan has been removed from the official website and mobile app of Jio and third-party recharge platforms as well. The plan was introduced by Reliance Jio to offer special SMS benefits and high-speed data on a budget. Reliance Jio offered 300 SMSes along with 2GB of high-speed data, and free Jio-to-Jio calls for a validity of 28 days. Not only this, but users were also getting landline calling benefits, but the plan did not offer any non-Jio FUP minutes.

Reliance Jio Rs 129 Prepaid Plan is the Lowest Prepaid Recharge Plan With 28 Days Validity

As the Rs 98 prepaid plan has been completely discontinued by Reliance Jio, the prepaid plan of Rs 129 is the cheapest prepaid plan available for customers which offer 28 days validity. Reliance Jio Rs 129 prepaid plan offers similar benefits as Rs 98 pack like 2GB of 4G data along with free Jio-to-Jio calls. Not only this, but users also get 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls. Also, the plan provides a free complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 300 SMSes to users valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan Offers 3GB Data with 28 days Validity

Reliance Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan is the costliest offering which offers exclusive benefits to customers with 28 days validity. Under the offer, users get 3GB high-speed data per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. The plan also provides complimentary subscriptions of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day with 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls.

Reliance Jio has introduced Rs 999 Prepaid Plan with Validity of 84 Days

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 999 which will provide 3GB high-speed data per day for 84 days. Once the FUP limit is over, users will get internet speed of 64 kbps. As of calling benefits, the prepaid plan offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and 3,000 minutes benefits for non-Jio calls. Also, users get the complimentary subscription of Jio apps like JioCinema and JioTV and 100 SMS per day. Apart from the Rs 999 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio offers two different plans of Rs 555 and 599, which offers Validity of 84 days to users.