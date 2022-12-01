Jio Offers Two Data Add-On Pack for 1 Year and They Cost a Lot

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, has two data add-on packs which can work for a year. These are, of course, data add-on packs meant for consumers on long-term validity prepaid plans. These data add-on packs require a base prepaid plan. Without a base prepaid plan, these packs won't work for the consumers. If you are a Jio customer, then you will be able to find data vouchers starting at Rs 15. But if you are someone who doesn't want to worry about how much data he/she is consuming, then you can also go for the more expensive data add-on vouchers. Let's take a look at the vouchers, which come with a yearly validity and cost quite a bit.

Reliance Jio Rs 2878 Data and Rs 2998 Data Add-On Vouchers

Reliance Jio's Rs 2878 plan comes with 365 days of service validity. The total amount of data this voucher brings to the table is 730GB. With this voucher, users get 2GB of high-speed data every day. The pack only contains data benefits and nothing else. For voice calling and SMS benefits, you need a base prepaid plan.

In case 2GB of add-on data every day is less for you, then you can also take a look at the Rs 2998 prepaid plan from the telco. This plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days. This means that the total data that the customer gets with this plan is 912.5GB. With both plans, customers get 64 Kbps of internet speed once the FUP or fair usage policy data is consumed.

These data add-on vouchers are too expensive for many Indians to purchase. Moreover, these plans would only suit people who are on the move all the time and require the use of heavy data applications, both for work and entertainment. Otherwise, there are 2GB and even 3GB daily data prepaid plans on offer from Jio, which customers can purchase and get voice calling and SMS benefits along with them.