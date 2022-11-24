Jio Begins 5G Beta Testing in Cities Only When this Happens

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 3

In a release, Jio said that until and unless a large part of the city isn't covered with its 5G SA network; it doesn't launch 5G beta testing there. Because of this statement, it is now easy for us to assume that all the cities where Jio has already launched 5G beta testing are covered extensively with 5G.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, has now reached over 12 cities with its 5G networks.
  • The telco is working aggressively to launch 5G across India by December 2023.
  • On Wednesday, Jio said that it had launched 5G in Pune, Maharashtra. 

Follow Us

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, has now reached over 12 cities with its 5G networks. The telco is working aggressively to launch 5G across India by December 2023. What's even more impressive is the fact that Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone), which requires a larger capex than 5G NSA (non-standalone), which Bharti Airtel is deploying. On Wednesday, Jio said that it had launched 5G in Pune, Maharashtra.

In a release, Jio said that until and unless a large part of the city isn't covered with its 5G SA network; it doesn't launch 5G beta testing there. Because of this statement, it is now easy for us to assume that all the cities where Jio has already launched 5G beta testing are covered extensively with 5G. While there's no way for us to verify this, for now, it would make it a very convenient experience for consumers who are getting the Welcome Offer from Jio and consuming 5G data at no extra cost.

Jio said, "Jio begins Beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its StandAlone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network."

Bharti Airtel has commercially launched 5G in multiple markets as well. But the thing with Airtel's 5G is that it is only available in a few locations of the city, wherever it has launched. Jio has also made bold claims to cover the entire Kolkata in a short span with its 5G networks. Only time will tell whether the telcos will walk the talk or are these just empty promises. For now, things are rolling pretty fast, and multiple cities have already received the 5G coverage. More than a million users of Airtel have already experienced its 5G.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments