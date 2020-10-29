Jio, Airtel, Tata Sky Top the Charts for User Experience



Reliance Jio and Airtel are jointly ranked as number one telecom operators in India in terms of providing an excellent customer experience. According to a report from Kantar, a data, insights, and consulting firm, Jio, Airtel, Tata Sky, Netflix, and Apple are the leading companies in their respective segments for providing an exceptional customer experience. The firm said that Reliance Jio and Airtel users engage with the operators and its services 1.5 times more than the companies ranked lower on the index. More details on the story ahead.

Jio, Airtel, Tata Sky, Netflix, and Apple, all Top on User Experience Score

The Kantar CX+ study for analysing customer experience recorded responses from over 6,000 consumers across 13 cities earlier this year. According to the study, Apple gained the top position and became India’s number one company in the technology field. Second to Apple is Xiaomi followed by Samsung and OnePlus sharing the third spot. As per the study, Apple gets 1.8 times more engagement from its users than the brands at the bottom of the index. Further, there is said to be a fairly higher chance of Apple users recommending the brand to other people as well.

In the direct-to-home (DTH) service providers list, Tata Sky gained the first spot. Kantar talking about the streaming segment said that Netflix clinched the top spot followed by Amazon Prime Video. Netflix saw 1.8 times higher engagement level than the other services at the bottom of the index.

Interestingly, for the tech sector which included Apple and other smartphone vendors, the customer experience was related less to the functionality of the product. Instead, the study was conducted keeping in view the customer experience at the point of purchase in the store and delivery of brand promise, amongst other things.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video need to up their game. This is because other platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, and more have come aggressively to the race of becoming the number one streaming platform in India.