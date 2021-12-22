In the recent development of events, the computer hardware company HP on Wednesday has stated that it has started the production of multiple PC products in India. The PC products include the likes of laptops and the production has been commenced in the light of government’s ‘make in India’ initiative. According to IANS, the company has begun production of various PC products such as laptops, desktop towers and mini desktops. The production has been started at Flex facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. HP also already produces display monitors in the country.

Future of HP in India

The report suggests that some of the products manufactured in India by HP will be enlisted in Government e-Marketplace as these will qualify under the public procurement order of the government. The products will be available so as to meet the demands for government orders and other customers as slated by the company.

The Managing Director of HP India Market, Ketan Patel said in a statement that the company is looking forward to expanding its portfolio in manufacturing multiple products across the country which will further allow HP to play a key role in making India a global manufacturing hub. He further added that the company has been working in compliance with the state and central governments in order to meaningfully impact the lives of millions of people and enhance the overall quality of life. He said that the announcement of manufacturing products in India will further solidify the company’s commitment to India.

Earlier, HP Inc. has been successful in leading the PC market in the country as for the continuously third-quarter company has completed more than a million shipment of products. According to IDC, HP has been leading not only the commercial market but also consumer segments by having a total of 28.5% share in the overall PC category. Moreover, it is happening for the first time that the company is manufacturing such a wide range of products in the Indian market. These products are expected to include HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 Series Notebooks.