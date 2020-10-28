Gubbare and Vedantu Channels Now Added on Airtel Digital TV

Airtel Digital TV has added three new channels including ‘Gubbare’ and two ‘Vedantu’ channels on its platform. While Gubbare is a kids channel, Vedatu offers educational content to students on multiple streams including those preparing for JEE and NEET. The development is on the heels of the operator in early October adding two Aakash channels targeting students preparing for JEE and NEET. Airtel on Tuesday said that it added 549,000 (Direct-to-Home) users in its second quarter ending September 30, 2020. More details on the story ahead.

Airtel Digital TV Adds ‘Gubbare’ and ‘Vedantu’

Talking about the first newly added channel ‘Gubbare’, it is available on channel number 465. It is a channel made for kids. ‘Gubbare’ offers kids entertaining animated content and is available for Rs 0.65 per month for the subscribers.

Coming to the second newly added channel, it is ‘Vedantu’. The two different Vedantu channels are available on ‘1666’ and ‘1667’ on the Airtel Digital TV platform. Both the Vedantu channels are educational in nature.

Another thing to note about these Vedantu channels is that both of them are under testing phase for the Airtel Digital TV.

There is not a lot of information available about ‘Vedantu’ in regards to the type of educational content that the channel is going to offer on the Airtel Digital TV platform. It can be assumed that both the Vedantu channels will also help the subscribers in preparing for competitive exams such as the ‘Aakash’ channels.

For the unaware, Airtel Digital TV added two new educational Aakash channels a few days back namely ‘Aakash EduTv-JEE’ and ‘Aakash EduTv-NEET’. The Aakash EduTv-JEE aims to help students prepare for the JEE exam and the Aakash EduTv-NEET helps students in preparing for the NEET exam. It is interesting to see Airtel Digital TV adding new educational channels in line with helping subscribers and students learn from their homes.