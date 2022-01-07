Google Starts Rolling Out Chrome OS 97 with Updated Gallery App and More

Tech giant Google has rolled out the latest stable update – Chrome OS 97 for the users of Chromebook. The latest update comes in with new features including an updated Gallery app and improved accessibility. Chrome OS 97 update has been released just a week after Chrome 97 was released by Google for Android, desktops and iOS. The latest update for the chrome browser brought in updates such as simplified storage controls and a tweaked autofill dropdown. In addition to this, the new and enhanced chrome browser also came with improved support for international keyboards and brought in a feature that will provide users with an option to set zoom levels for their most visited websites.

Information Regarding the New Chrome OS 97 Update

The new Chrome OS 97.0.4692.77 was unveiled by Google via its stable channel and the company has assured that the update will reach the Chromebook users as soon as possible. According to a report from 9to5Google, the major feature introduced by Googe in its Chrome OS 97 update is the updated Gallery app which will now give users, access to natively play their favourite songs and music. The previous versions, only allowed to play the audio via a dedicated client.

The newly updated Gallery app will now display audio tracks being played on the Chrome OS device on a full screen. Users can also find a ‘Now Playing’ tab on the left that can be completely hidden. Furthermore, the audio app playing on the Gallery as well will include shortcut features such as moving the track 10-second backwards or forward or changing the speed. In addition to this, with the latest Chrome OS 97 update, the player will now be able to display album art in a larger size than it used to through a dedicated client.

Additionally, users will also be able to open multiple images on the Gallery app at once. The newly updated app will also allow users to access features including zoom and edit on each individual image available on the screen. Moreover, the latest Chrome OS 97 update will also provide simplified accessibility with the full-screen magnifier allowing the option to let users move the screen continuously with their mouse.