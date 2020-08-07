Google Discontinues Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Several Regions

American multinational technology company Google has made its space in the smartphone segment with its Pixel series smartphones. Recently, Google announced its latest offering Pixel 4a in the US. Also, Google France has accidentally teased the launch date of Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G variant. However, Google has also discontinued the sales of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in the US and some of the other regions. Both the devices will be available in limited retail stores till last stock. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were just launched in 13 markets around the world. Customers who are planning to purchase the devices might buy it soon before the stock is sold out.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL Will Receive Software Updates

As stated by a Google spokesperson, both Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL will continue to receive three years of software updates which the company announced back when the devices were launched in the US market. Surprisingly, Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are being discontinued just after 10 months after the official launch, which is not common for flagship devices. Many customers have reported several issues with the devices, especially with the Google Pixel 4. The reviews posted by customers revealed that Pixel 4 has poor battery life.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G Variant Launch Teased

Earlier this week, Google confirmed the status of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G variant. However, the company has accidentally teased the launch date of devices in the global market. Google France has accidentally teased that Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G variant will be available for pre-orders starting from October 8, 2020. It is expected that both the devices might not launch in the Indian market.

Google Pixel 4a Launched in the US

Google Pixel 4a has been launched in the US as the toned-down version of the Pixel 4 which was launched last year. Google Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The device comes with a single 12MP camera with LED flash. Towards the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies. Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a 3140mAh battery, and it supports 18W fast charging.