Google Pay Now Displays User Centric Targeting Ads in India

Google Pay is getting new privacy features in India, which are worth talking about. Google Pay is one of India’s leading payments apps that works on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Starting next week, the Google Pay app will provide users with more controls on how Google Pay activity will be used to personalise features within the app. However, Google says the users’ personal information is never sold to anyone and the transaction history in Google Pay will not be shared with any other Google product for targeting ads. A new Google Pay app update will be rolling out next week that will allow the users to turn on and off the targeting ads functionality.

Google Pay Gets New Privacy Features: Check What It Means to You

Google always allowed users to control their data. Touting it as the next big step, Google says the Google Pay app settings will display more controls to decide how a user’s in-app activity will be used to provide personalised features within the app. All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app, said the search giant in a blog post.

If a user turns on the ‘Personalisation within Google Pay’ feature, the app will deliver a more tailored and personalised experience within the app. For example, users will be able to see more relevant offers and rewards based on the activity within Google Pay, including transaction history. That said, even with this setting turned off, Google Pay will continue to work just as well, albeit without personalisation.

Users who update Google Pay on Android and iOS can access these controls to modify their personalisation experience on Google Pay based on their preference.

Google also says the Google Pay users will also be able to manage how the individual transactions and activity within Google Pay are used for personalisation by visiting account.google.com. On the website, Google Pay users can view and delete individual transactions and activity records.