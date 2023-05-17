Excitel was the Fastest ISP in 8 Key Markets of India in April 2023, Here’s Likely Why

Excitel, a fast-growing consumer broadband service provider, delivered the fastest speeds in eight key markets of India in April 2023. The data comes from the insights published by Ookla on its website. These 8 markets where Excitel was ahead of its major competitors, such as Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber and more, in April 2023 were Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Telangana and Karnataka. Excitel provided faster broadband download speeds on average than the competitors. This has been the case for several months now, not just April 2023.

However, there's a reason behind this.

Why is Excitel Faster than Jio, Airtel and More Major Players?

Well, you see, the data that Ookla analyses come from the speed tests that users do on a real-time basis. There's one key distinction between the services of Excitel and other major ISPs. That difference is that Excitel doesn't offer low-speed broadband plans. Airtel and Jio both offer consumers plans with 40 and 30 speeds.

But the same is not the case with Excitel. Excitel offers very affordable services with great speeds. Excitel's plans start with 200 Mbps speed. That's the base plan. Thus, when the total speed test data is analysed, Excitel's speeds are more on average. Airtel and Jio have both high-paying as well as low-paying customers in the fixed-broadband category.

Excitel also added OTT (over-the-top) benefits as an add-on subscription. That makes the plans of Excitel even more lucrative. But one thing that you also have to consider here is that Airtel and Jio are present almost everywhere in the country. But the same is not the case with Excitel. Excitel is also present in many locations, but it is not the same as the presence of these private telcos.

