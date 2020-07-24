Dish TV Removes 25 Channels from its Platform

Dish TV Now Carries 520 Channels on its Platform

By July 24th, 2020 AT 10:43 AM
    Dish TV India, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India has removed over 25 channels from the Dish TV brand in the past few days. The company behind the DTH brands like Dish TV, Zing and D2H removed four channels from the Dish TV portfolio on Monday. The company on Tuesday removed 10 channels from the Dish TV platform, followed by 11 channels on Thursday. Crucially, the majority of the channels removed from the Dish TV platform including the services from Eenadu Television bouquet are still live on the D2H platform. Dish TV India is said to have bandwidth capacity of 1278 MHz, “largest held by any DTH player in India.”

    The company on Monday removed Subhavaartha TV, Janam TV, Surya Music and Media One channels from the Dish TV platform.

    ETV Life, ETV Telengana, Kaumudy TV, SVBC, Star Suvarna Plus, Kairali News, Ishwar TV, BTV News Kannada, Digvijay 24X7 News and Raj Musix Kannada were removed from the Dish TV platform on Tuesday.

    The company on Thursday removed ETV Andhra Pradesh, TV10 News, ABN Andhra Jyoti, News18 Kannada, Sirippoli, Jaya TV, Isai Aruvi, Surya Comedy, News18 Kerala, Shalom TV and Chintu TV from the Dish TV platform.

    It has to be noted that the channels removed by Dish TV are a mix of both pay and Free-to-Air (FTA) channels. The pay channels that were removed from the Dish TV platform were priced in the range of Rs 0.25 to Rs 6. The channels that were removed by the operator were offered both on the Dish TV Combos and on a-la-carte basis.

    Following the removal of channels, Dish TV is now said to carry 520 channels on its platform. In a release on July 15, Dish TV India said that the company carries more than 700 channels and services including 31 audio channels and 71 HD channels and services.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

