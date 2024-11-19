Cloudera to Acquire Octopai to Enhance Data Management and AI Capabilities



US-based Cloudera has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Octopai's data lineage and catalog platform to offer data catalog and metadata management capabilities to enterprises, enabling them to understand and govern their data. The acquisition will strengthen Cloudera's data management, governance, and AI platform by integrating Octopai's automated metadata management and multi-layered data lineage tools, the company announced in a recent statement.

Benefits for Enterprises Across Highly Regulated Sectors

"Enterprises are under increasing pressure to incorporate data-driven decision-making into their business operations," Cloudera said, adding that enterprises want to utilise their data for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics, requiring a comprehensive data intelligence strategy to find all the relevant, contextual, and trusted data across the company.

However, Cloudera noted that for enterprises—particularly those in finance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications that deal with highly regulated, sensitive, and voluminous data—having a complete purview of the entire data estate still proves challenging, as they require capabilities across multiple data solutions across hybrid environments.

Enhancing AI and Data Governance

Octopai's automated solutions for data lineage, data discovery, data catalog, mapping, and impact analysis across complex data environments complement Cloudera's solutions and strategy. With the built-in metadata management and multi-dimensional data lineage from Octopai, Cloudera said its customers can get visibility across a myriad of data solutions so they can fuel their AI, predictive analytics, and other decision-making tools with trusted data.

"The acquisition of Octopai’s platform enhances Cloudera's data, analytics, and AI platform, enabling customers to have greater visibility of their data regardless of their data management provider," said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera.

"By combining Octopai's metadata capabilities with Cloudera's comprehensive data, analytics, and AI platform, we're addressing the critical challenge of understanding and governing data across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. This acquisition will establish the Octopai data lineage and catalog platform as the standard for metadata management while accelerating Cloudera's mission of preparing customers for the AI era," noted Yael Ben Arie, CEO of Octopai.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of November 2024.

Cloudera Launches New AI Assistant

This acquisition follows Cloudera's announcement at the EVOLVE24 conference in Paris, where the company introduced Cloudera Copilot for Cloudera AI, an AI-powered assistant designed to optimise productivity and streamline workflows for data scientists, engineers, and developers. The tool aims to simplify tasks such as code generation, data transformation, and troubleshooting, helping users focus on high-impact activities and innovation.

Cloudera said its Copilot improves reproducibility across projects, ultimately helping to enable enterprises to get trusted data, analytics, and AI applications into production faster than ever.

Cloudera claims it is one of the first data and analytics platform vendors to deliver an AI assistant specifically tailored for data practitioners, offering deep integration within data workflows in a secure, enterprise-grade platform that prioritises compliance and governance.

AI-Powered Assistant to Streamline Data Workflows

"By embedding an AI-powered assistant directly into Cloudera, Cloudera Copilot helps users write high-quality, consistent code and focus on innovation more effectively and securely," the company said in a statement on November 14.

Cloudera Copilot operates within an AI ecosystem, delivering robust, AI-driven coding assistance while also providing on-demand support, reinforcing Cloudera's position as a trusted data partner and the leader in secure, hybrid AI solutions, the official release said.

Specifically, Cloudera Copilot features include Automated Code Generation, Data Transformation Support, Troubleshooting Assistance, and On-Demand Guidance.

"Cloudera is continuously modernising our AI solutions to give our customers deeper access to data-driven insights at scale," said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "Today, Cloudera provides one of the fastest routes to achieving trusted AI initiatives, and Cloudera Copilot further accelerates enterprise's ability to derive business value from their data via actionable insight."