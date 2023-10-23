Claro Ecuador Deploys FTTH Networks Using ZTE Light ODN Solution



ZTE has announced a successful collaboration with Claro Ecuador, a subsidiary of America Movil, to facilitate the rapid and extensive deployment of Fibre to the Home (FTTH) networks, utilising the ZTE Light ODN Solution. Claro Ecuador, a leader in the Fixed Broadband (FBB) market with 330,000 users, is expanding its network with the assistance of ZTE, as stated in the announcement.

Claro Ecuador's Network Expansion

The press release noted that this milestone marks the first large-scale commercial use of ZTE's Light ODN solution in the international market. Claro Ecuador has successfully deployed an FTTH network comprising 200,000 lines, extending its coverage to key regions in Ecuador.

Light ODN Solution Features

The ZTE Light ODN solution offers a range of advanced features, including splice-free connectivity, uneven optical splitting, and intelligent management. With this solution, construction personnel can seamlessly connect optical distribution boxes and optical cables using pre-connectorised connectors on-site, following the design plan.

Enhanced Deployment Efficiency

This approach ensures splice-free construction from the backbone network to the Optical Distribution Network (ODN), resulting in enhanced deployment efficiency and cost savings. ZTE said the solution is particularly suitable for large-scale rapid network deployment.

Moving forward, ZTE and Claro Ecuador will deepen their collaborative efforts, exploring the extensive applications of the Light ODN solution in lightweight deployment and visual management.