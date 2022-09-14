Cisco Owned Webex Becomes first OTT Player to Get Telecom License in India

The company only wants to enhance its Webex platform. Webex is a web-conferencing platform that is leveraged by enterprises to make a secure connection for communicating online.

  • Cisco has confirmed that it has been granted a telecom license by the Indian government.
  • With the license, the company can offer enterprise-grade national and international telecom connectivity. 
  • The telecom license that Webex has will allow the company to offer national long-distance and international long-distance services.

Cisco has confirmed that it has been granted a telecom license by the Indian government. The company's subsidiary Webex India has received this license, and with that, it has become the first OTT (over-the-top) player to receive a telecom license in the Indian market. With the license, the company can offer enterprise-grade national and international telecom connectivity.

A company official told PTI that Cisco isn't looking to compete with the existing customers, especially the telecom operators. The company only wants to enhance its Webex platform. Webex is a web-conferencing platform that is leveraged by enterprises to make a secure connection for communicating online. It is worth noting that the company had already procured a virtual network operator license in July 2022.

The telecom license that Webex has will allow the company to offer national long-distance and international long-distance services. The company spokesperson confirmed to PTI that the license would enable Webex to connect with the local and international data centres on its own and in a secured manner.

