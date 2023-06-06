Charter’s Spectrum Mobile to Deliver Enhanced Mobile Experience With 5G

Charter Communications, a leading broadband connectivity and Cable company in the US, has announced its partnership with Nokia to deploy 5G connectivity solutions. Nokia's comprehensive AirScale equipment portfolio, including the 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), will support Charter's targeted design and deployment of 5G connectivity. This collaboration marks Nokia's entry into the Multiple System Operator (MSO) space, a significant milestone for the company.

Delivering faster speeds and increased network capacity for Spectrum Mobile

This partnership aims to provide Charter's Spectrum Mobile customers in trial markets across the United States with faster speeds, increased network capacity, and seamless 5G connectivity. Charter, which boasts 6 million customer lines as of Q1 2023, is experiencing rapid growth in its mobile services. By offloading traffic from its leased mobile networks, Charter aims to enhance the mobile experience for its customers.

Citizens Broadband Radio Service

According to the statement, Cable operators, including Charter Communications, have invested more than USD 1 billion in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum. This investment enables them to build 5G networks and deliver high-speed wireless services.

Leveraging compact and lightweight small cell products, cable operators can leverage their existing Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) infrastructure to provide cost-effective 5G wireless connectivity without the need for additional cell sites.

5G Technology Deployment

Under this collaboration, Charter says it will deploy Nokia's 5G RAN products, including strand mounted radios for CBRS, baseband units, and the newly developed 5G CBRS Strand Mount Small Cells All-in-One portfolio. By utilizing these advanced technologies on its assets, Charter will enhance mobile traffic delivery in strategic locations across its 41-state footprint, ensuring an exceptional 5G service experience for its customers.

Charter Communications emphasized combining high-value plans with the fastest wired and wireless speeds throughout their service area. Charter says incorporating Nokia's 5G technology into their advanced wireless converged network will enable Charter to deliver superior mobile connectivity to Spectrum customers in areas with high mobile traffic concentrations.

MSO partnership

This strengthens Nokia's position in the MSO space for 5G wireless deployments and also highlights the long-standing relationship between Nokia and Charter, spanning over two decades.

Charter aims to offer widespread access to faster speeds and enhanced mobile services for its customers, further solidifying its position as a leading broadband connectivity provider.