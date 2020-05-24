BSNL Intros Rs 699 Semi-Annual Plan With 500MB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling Benefit

Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on a roll at the moment. The telecom operator has launched two new prepaid plans alongside revising the popular STV 118. The new plans in question are Rs 699 and Rs 786, whereas the STV 118 now offers benefits for just 26 days from the date of recharge. While the Rs 786 Combo Voucher has been introduced on the occasion of Ramadan and Id-ul-Fitr, the Rs 699 plan is a random introduction. The validity of the Rs 699 plan is on the higher side at 160 days (20 days extra for the first 90 days). The Rs 786 plan also ships with a validity of 90 days from the date of recharge. Both the plans are now live across all the telecom circles where BSNL is operating. Continue reading to know more about both the plans in detail.

BSNL Rs 699 Plan Offers 500MB Data per Day and 180 Days Validity

Aforesaid, the Rs 699 prepaid recharge is a semi-annual plan with a validity of 180 days. The new plan from BSNL offers 500MB or 0.5GB data per day, unlimited free calls to any network within India (250 minutes only per day) and 100 SMSes per day. BSNL customers can also make free voice calls even to MTNL mobile numbers in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan will also ship with free Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for the first 60 days.

The original validity of the Rs 699 plan is 60 days, however, the telco is providing an additional 20 days validity as a promotional offer for the first 90 days, which takes the overall validity to 180 days. The Rs 699 pack is available for recharge via CTOPUP and Web portal only.

BSNL Combo Voucher 786 Introduced With 90 Days Validity

The Rs 699 prepaid plan ships with daily benefits, but that isn’t the case with the Combo Voucher 786. The Rs 786 plan is introduced on the occasion of Ramadan with benefits like Rs 786 talk time and 30GB data, valid for 90 days from the date of recharge. Yes, BSNL stated that both the talk time and data benefits would expire after 90 days. This plan will be available for recharge from May 23, 2020, to June 21, 2020. Users can avail the plan via CTOPUP, Web portal and self-care activation.

BSNL Reduced STV 118 Validity to 26 Days

Lastly, BSNL has reduced the validity of STV 118 as well. The affordable and popular STV 118 now ships with benefits for just 26 days, down from the earlier 28 days validity. Benefits of the STV 118 include unlimited voice calls to any network (capped at 250 minutes per day), 500MB or 0.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day. The plan also comes with PRBT benefit. BSNL’s STV 118 is available with different denominations in each circle and it costs Rs 118 in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles.