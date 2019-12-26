Highlights Reliance Jio has launched the Happy New Year Offer on December 24

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one telecom operator which is often overlooked while making comparisons in the prepaid segment between various plans. The reason is that the telco does not have an appreciable 4G network in the country. However, with this, what a lot of users overlook is the fact that BSNL still offers prepaid plans which come with attractive benefits. A lot of times, BSNL prepaid plans are the ones that trump over all the other countering offers from the private telecom operators. Recently, Reliance Jio has launched the Happy New Year Offer for the subscribers. Under this offer, the telecom operator is shipping its yearly prepaid plan for Rs 2,020. In the same price range, there is the Rs 1,999 BSNL prepaid plan. This makes both of these plans eligible for comparison, and that is what we are going to do. It is worth noting that although Reliance Jio ships the cheapest data amongst all the other prepaid operators, things differ a little bit when it comes to BSNL.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,020 Plan Benefits Explained

To compare the two plans, firstly we have to look at what Reliance Jio is offering to its subscribers. In the Rs 2,020 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is shipping the usual yearlong benefits with daily data. The subscribers get to enjoy 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day. As for the calling benefits, the subscribers will get 12,000 minutes of non-Jio calls to other operators, but the Jio to Jio calls remain unlimited and free like every time. Also, the subscribers get access to Reliance Jio portfolio of apps.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Closest to the Jio Rs 2,020 prepaid plan is the Rs 1,999 plan from BSNL. This plan from BSNL ships 3GB data per day, and it comes with 365 days validity. However, now the offer on this plan extends the validity by 60 days to offer total validity of 425 days. The users also get calling benefit of 250 minutes per day and 100 SMS per day on this plan as well. The offer on this plan is valid until the yearend only. Given the benefits, the BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan absolutely dominates the Jio offering as it ships double data benefit and more validity.

There are no two thoughts that the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan from BSNL ranks above the Rs 2,020 prepaid plan from the operator. It is also one of the rare plans in the market to ship 3GB data benefit daily for such long term. The 60 days of extra validity which the subscribers get in this plan is another attraction.

BSNL Rs 1,699 Prepaid Plan

BSNL is also shipping the prepaid plan of Rs 1,699. Under the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, the subscribers will enjoy 2GB data per day, and they get 250 minutes of calling every day. There is no cap or additional charges for making calls to other operators. The subscribers also get the benefit of 100 SMS per day. As you can see, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL retails for less than Rs 300 as compared to the Rs 2,020 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. Even with the price difference, the BSNL prepaid plan stands a much better chance in comparison to the Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer. When compared to other telecom operators, who are shipping the same 365 days validity prepaid plan, we get to see, that there’s almost a price difference of Rs 700 and the BSNL ranks above the other plans.