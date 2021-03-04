BSNL Rs 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan Now Comes With 30 Days of Extra Validity

State-run telecom operator, BSNL, has again revised the Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan for a limited period. The PV 1999, which saw its last revision for Republic Day 2021, has been modified once more to provide 30 days of extra validity to the subscribers. The limited period offer came into effect on March 2, 2021, and it will end on March 31, 2021. During the offer period, customers will get a total of 395 days validity with the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan of BSNL. At the end of January, BSNL reduced the data benefit of the Rs 1,999 plan to 2GB per day from the earlier 3GB per day. In the same month, the telco also offered 21 days of extra service with the same plan. Besides revising the annual plan, the telecom operator even regularised the Zing app subscription benefit on select prepaid plans.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Plan Revision: Check the Limited Period Offer

The PV 1999 or Rs 1,999 is an annual plan available to BSNL prepaid subscribers. Usually, the plan comes with benefits for 365 days, however, the same has now been revised to offer for 395 days. As noted, the offer ends at the end of this month, and it is available across all the telecom circles.

As for the benefits, users will be able to make unlimited voice calls to any network with this prepaid plan. They can consume 2GB of data per day and send 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period. Other benefits offered by BSNL include free BSNL Tunes subscription with an unlimited song change option for 365 days, Lokdhun content for the first 60 days and Eros Now content for 365 days. Do make a note that users will get extra validity only on the recharges done after March 2.

BSNL Regularises Zing App Subscription Plans

Last year, BSNL started bundling Zing app subscription with select prepaid plans. Back then, it was a promotional offer, but as per the latest development, BSNL has now regularised the Zing app subscription on select prepaid plans. Prepaid plans of Rs 56, Rs 151, Rs 251, Rs 499, Rs 599 and Rs 666 will offer Zing app subscription going forward.

The change has been implemented on March 1 across the country. While the Rs 51, Rs 151 and Rs 251 plans are data-only STVs, the other three plans come with voice calling, SMS and data benefits. The Rs 666 prepaid recharge, in particular, is a very interesting plan with the benefits of unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, BSNL Tunes, Zing app subscription valid for 120 days from the date of recharge. The Rs 56 data STV is available as Rs 57 STV in the Kerala telecom circle.