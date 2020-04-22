BSNL Postpaid Plans Above Rs 399 Offer Amazon Prime Subscription Worth Rs 999 for Free

Highlights BSNL postpaid plans above Rs 399 offer Amazon Prime subscription for free

The company is also providing Amazon Prime subscription with broadband plans above Rs 745

BSNL recently introduced advance rental option for postpaid users

Private telecom operators always partner with digital streaming services like Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Hotstar and Netflix to provide free subscriptions to the users. For example, Airtel’s postpaid and broadband plans come with uninterrupted access to Amazon Prime and ZEE5 Premium subscriptions at no extra cost. The same applies to Vodafone postpaid plans as well. However, a lot of users are unaware that BSNL is also running such offer as part of which users can avail Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 at no extra cost with postpaid plans priced above Rs 399. Besides the postpaid plans, BSNL broadband users on any plan priced above Rs 745 will also be eligible for free Amazon Prime subscription. That said, the company is also providing the same subscription with annual broadband plans priced above Rs 399. Continue reading how the Amazon Prime offer on BSNL postpaid plans works and also check the list of the eligible plans.

BSNL Postpaid Plans Above Rs 399 Offer Free Amazon Prime Membership

BSNL’s postpaid plans start at Rs 99 itself, however, the Amazon Prime offer applies only to the plans priced above Rs 399. In some circles, BSNL is providing some attractive postpaid plans like Rs 399 and Rs 798, and these plans also come with Amazon Prime subscriptions. BSNL postpaid plans which are eligible for the Amazon Prime offer are Rs 399, Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 798, Rs 799, Rs 1,125 and Rs 1,525. Some of the plans like Rs 499 and Rs 798 are only available in limited circles like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

How to Redeem BSNL Amazon Prime Subscription

BSNL postpaid or broadband users can easily redeem the Amazon Prime subscription which comes bundled with some plans. Customers are required to head over to this link and submit the required details so that the telco can provide the Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost. Do make a note that a user will have to be on an eligible plan to get the free subscription.

BSNL Also Offers Advance Rental Postpaid Plans

In other news, BSNL has recently introduced an advance rental option for postpaid users. As part of this new scheme, BSNL postpaid users can choose a single plan for 11 months (including GST charges) and the company will provide services for 12 months. Next up, users can also pay for 21 months upfront to enjoy postpaid services for 24 months. On the whole, BSNL is providing unique service in the form of advance rental option as part of which users can get a postpaid plan along with Amazon Prime subscription for two years.

Besides Amazon Prime subscription, BSNL is also providing Eros Now membership worth Rs 99 at no extra cost with some prepaid plans. Also, the company has introduced some broadband plans with Hotstar Premium subscription bundled.