BSNL Makes Changes to Recharge Amount of Three Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made changes to its multiple prepaid plans recently. The three plans in concern are STV 56, STV 57, and STV 58. The state-run telco has changed the recharge amount of these special tariff vouchers (STVs). The change is a positive one for the customers since the STVs have become even more affordable.

BSNL Reduces Price of Three STVs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the price of STV 56 by Rs 2. So now, it will be available for Rs 54. Further, both the STV 57 and STV 58 have received a Rs 1 price cut which means that their new price is Rs 56 and Rs 57.

Let’s take a look at the benefits offered by these STVs. Starting with the STV 56, which will now be available for Rs 54, users get 5600 seconds of voice calling, and its validity is eight days. With the STV 57, which is now available for Rs 56, users get 10GB of data with a free subscription to Zing Entertainment music for 10 days.

Lastly, with the STV 58, which is now available for Rs 57, users get the benefit of activation or extension of a prepaid international roaming pack. The validity of this pack is 30 days. As per a Keralatelecom report, the changes are applicable for users living in the Kerala circle. The price of the above mentioned prepaid plans has been reduced from October 18, 2021.

For users who want to recharge with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), prepaid plans can visit their nearest mobile recharge retailer or can also use third-party online applications. Further, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently launched the BSNL Selfcare mobile application. This application can also help users in recharging with the new plans and do a lot more such as managing numbers, recharging for friends/family, and more.

The above-mentioned changes might not be extended to the other parts of India.