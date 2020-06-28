BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio New Prepaid Plans for July 2020

Use of mobile internet has increased in recent time. People have been working from their homes and they need a seamless internet connection. Some people go with broadband connections and some go for their mobile internet only. For them, choosing the right prepaid plan is of the essence. People can choose from a variety of plans from different telcos such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL to fulfil their needs. Telcos keep the needs of their customers in mind and that is why they keep coming out with new plans. Let’s take a look at all the new prepaid plans which you can select from these telcos.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio launched two new prepaid plans offering 2GB daily data. The two plans are of Rs 2,399 and Rs 2,599. Both the plans come with a validity of a complete year. The only difference between both the plans is that with the Rs 2,599 plan you get the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Both the Rs 2,399 and Rs 2,599 plan comes with 12,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. You get unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day with both the plans. Along with that, there is a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Airtel

Airtel launched three new prepaid plans which you can check out. The first one is the Rs 99 prepaid plan. It comes with 1GB data and unlimited calling along with 100 SMS. The validity of the plan is 18 days and it comes with benefits such as ZEE5, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream free subscription.

The second plan is the Rs 129 prepaid plan and it offers unlimited calling. It offers the same benefits as of the Rs 99 prepaid plan and the two differences between both the plans are that this plan comes with a validity of 24 days and 300 SMS.

The last new prepaid plan is of Rs 199. This plan comes with a benefit of 1GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited calls. Some other benefits of the plan are free subscriptions to ZEE5, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music. The validity of the plan is 24 days.

BSNL

BSNL recently introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 365. The great thing about this plan is that it comes with a validity of 365 days. Benefits of the plan include unlimited calling with a limitation of 250 minutes every day after which standard rates will be applied. Customers will also get 2GB daily data and 100 SMS/day. But the benefits of the plan are only limited up to 60 days from the day of recharge.

Another new prepaid plan which BSNL launched is of Rs 2,399. The interesting thing about this plan is that it doesn’t include any data benefits. It only has calling benefits but is valid until 600 days from the day of recharge.