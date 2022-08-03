Gaana, a music streaming platform, has been acquired by Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India. Gaana was originally owned by the Times Internet. What's interesting here is that Airtel already owns a music streaming platform called Wynk. What the company will do with Gaana is not known. The development has been reported by ET, and the report suggests that it is not known whether the two music platforms now owned by Airtel will be merged or not.

Gaana is a very old music streaming platform launched back in April 2010. The platform has over 180 million monthly active users and gives tough competition to other audio streaming platforms such as Spotify and Amazon Prime Music. Gaana has a sizable library with over 45 million songs in several languages. You can also hear other forms of audio content, such as podcasts, on the platform.

Gaana has been innovative with its approach to customers. The music streaming platform recently launched new Gaana Live and Gaana Happy Hour features. These let the fans interact and watch artists performing live. Airtel's Wynk Music was recently listed as the number one audio and music app in the Google Play Store. Thus, it will be interesting to see what Airtel will do with this new music app it owns now.