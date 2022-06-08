Asus ROG Phones Haven’t Brought Company Any Profits

The world of the online gaming industry is booming right now. Especially in a country such as India, where the fiber connectivity is reaching fast to every corner, and data rates are very cheap. Asus, a major Chinese tech manufacturer, sells ROG Phones built for gamers who want to focus on gaming with a smartphone. The ROG Phones are expensive devices and fall in the premium category when specifications are concerned. Regardless of their distinguish nature, the company hasn’t been able to turn a profit out of these devices.

As per a Gizmochina report, the CEO of Asus, Xu Xianyue, recently said that the brand is still focusing on launching high-end smartphones for the esports centric market. In fact, Asus is gearing up to launch the ROG Phone 6 in the near future. The device is expected to don the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, the flagship chipset for Androids, this year.

Why Has Asus Not Been Able to Profit Out of Premium Gaming Smartphones?

Well, it is hard to give an exact reason without the company officially sharing details. But if you were to think carefully, Asus might not enjoy the benefits of scale that the other smartphone vendors do. This is because Asus is making the high-end gaming smartphones for a very niche market, and that market is way smaller than you might think.

But there’s no denying that Asus is one of the leading brands in the segment of gaming smartphones and enjoys a large market share globally in the gaming segment. But its devices might not appeal to everyone, given they aren’t built for regular use (while they can still be used as an average smartphone). Asus will be hoping for a change with the Asus ROG Phone 6 launch in the global market. With time, the target market of Asus with the ROG Phones is definitely going to expand, and that might help the company in generating profits.