Airtel Xstream to Offer Content from DIVO, Details

Airtel has partnered with DIVO Movies to provide its users with exclusive live Tamil content

March 1st, 2021
    Airtel has partnered with DIVO Movies to provide its users with exclusive live Tamil content. DIVO is a leading and recognised company in the entertainment domain based out of South India. The company has recently announced a strategic partnership with Airtel. Under the partnership, Airtel Xstream users will be able to stream through the vast content library of DIVO Movies which contains all the popular and blockbuster content made in Tamil. DIVO Movies will also offer users exclusive premiers of Tamil movies on the Airtel Xstream’s platform.

    DIVO Movies Available on Airtel Xstream Platform, But For a Small Fee

    DIVO Movies is now available for the Airtel Xstream platform users, but users will have to pay a small monthly fee to access its content. The pricing of the standalone subscription for DIVO Movies is Rs 30 per month.

    The Airtel Xstream app will have a new channel called ‘DIVO Movies’, which will allow users to purchase a subscription of the over-the-top (OTT) service and watch evergreen, new, and old Tamil content on the go.

    Movies from stars such as Vijay, Ajith, Rajnikanth, GV Prakash, Simbu, and more will be available on the platform. Currently, the DIVO Movies platform has over 200 Tamil movies, and the company is looking to add 200 more by the end of the year.

    This strategic partnership stands to benefit DIVO Movies a lot since it will be able to penetrate a larger user base in the country, leveraging Airtel’s strong network infrastructure. It will also benefit Airtel since it will allow the telco to open a new monetisation window.

    Sudipta Banerjee, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Wynk Music & Airtel Xstream App, said that Airtel is very excited about this partnership since now all of its 335 million+ subscribers will be able to stream through amazing and popular Tamil movies on-demand.

    It is worth noting that DIVO is one of the largest movie rights and licenses holder in South India.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

