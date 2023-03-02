Airtel Xstream Lite to Replace Xstream Premium for Select Users from April 1

Bharti Airtel offers its broadband customers access to Xstream Premium, its in-house OTT (over-the-top) platform, at no additional cost. But from April 1, 2023, select broadband users who have gained access to Xstream Premium at no additional cost will be shifted to Xstream Lite subscription. Xstream Lite offers access to a lesser number of OTT platforms. So you have time till March 31, 2023, to get access to Xstream Premium before it changes to Xstream Lite from April 1.

Read More - Airtel Xstream Premium Packs: Every Detail You Should Know

Which Airtel Xstream Fiber Customers will be Downgraded to Xstream Lite Subscription?

Airtel Xstream Fiber customers on the Rs 499 and Rs 799 plans (non-Black) and Rs 998 and Rs 1098 (Airtel Black users) will be shifted from Xstream Premium to Xstream Lite. Note that this would not affect customers who have already claimed their access to Xstream Premium from the Airtel Thanks app by March 31, 2023. If you have not claimed access to Xstream Premium yet and don’t do it till March 31 either, then you won’t have any other option but to go with Xstream Lite from April 1.

Xstream Premium subscription given to the customers on the above-mentioned plans right now is for one year. All the new subscribers of the above-mentioned plans will also get the Xstream Lite subscription benefit from April 1, 2023.

Which Platforms Does Airtel Xstream Lite Include?

Airtel Xstream Lite users will get access to the content from a total of 11 platforms:

1. Eros Now

2. Lionsgate Play

3. ShemarooMe

4. Hoichoi

5. Manorama Max

6. Ultra

7. Hungama

8. Epicon

9. Chaupal

10. Raj Digital TV

11. NammaFlix

Thus, if you are already a subscriber to any of the above broadband plans from Airtel, now would be the best time to claim your benefit of Airtel Xstream Premium from the Airtel Thanks app. With the Airtel Xstream Lite, it is very evident that some of the major platforms, such as SonyLIV, are missing.