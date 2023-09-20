Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Only 5G FWA Service in India With a Unique Advantage



Airtel Xstream AirFiber, Bharti Airtel's Fixed Wireless Access Service (FWA) on 5G, is currently available to consumers in Delhi and Mumbai. Airtel was the first to launch this service in India in August, initially as a pilot program to gauge customer response and assess the potential, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Airtel 5G in Over 5000 Cities and Towns: Check Entry Level Plans With Unlimited 5G Benefit









Target Audience and Unique Advantage

However, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is not for everyone; its primary target audience is consumers in areas without wired broadband access, often referred to as 'fiber dark areas.' So, if you aren't served by wired broadband, and Airtel offers FWA service in your area, Airtel Xstream AirFiber could be of great benefit.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber boasts a unique advantage not found in any other commercially available FWA service in India. Currently, there are only two providers in India offering FWA service on a 5G network. Let's explore the unique advantages that Airtel Xstream AirFiber offers.

Plug-and-Play Convenience

First and foremost, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is the only FWA service in India that utilizes a Plug-and-Play device with built-in Wi-Fi 6 technology. This device provides extensive indoor coverage and can simultaneously connect up to 64 devices. Unlike competing services, there's no need for bulky external equipment or installation required for setup.

Also Read: Airtel Reaping the Benefits of 5G NSA Through Seamless Coverage and Experience

This positions Airtel Xstream AirFiber advantageously, offering consumers the benefits of wireless connectivity and mobility. For instance, if network is available at the location of use, Airtel Xstream AirFiber's plug-and-play nature allows for easy relocation to a different address or home without the need for any installation.

This translates to hassle-free setup and mobility, even allowing customers to carry the device in their car for on-the-go connectivity to their mobile devices. This level of convenience is unmatched by any competitor product currently available in the Indian market, making the product live up to its name by offering a genuinely mobile experience to customers.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber supports all standard internet activities, such as streaming HD videos, web surfing, gaming, and streaming music. However, being a wireless product, the quality is similar to other wireless connectivity services. If wired connectivity is available at your address and you are a heavy user with high demands for capacity and reliability, we recommend opting for a wired service.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Completes Minimum 5G Rollout Obligation in All 22 Indian Telecom Circles

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans

To ensure seamless quality and feasible speeds, Airtel offers a 100 Mbps plan, which is adequate for most household uses. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is currently available with a 6-month plan priced at Rs 4,794, which amounts to around Rs 799 per month for 6 months. Airtel is currently offering a 7.5 percent discount on half-yearly subscriptions, reducing the cost to Rs 4,435, which is approximately Rs 739 per month for 6 months. The Plug-and-Play device requires a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500. The pricing of Rs 799 per month is the same as that of the Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps service offered by Airtel.

No Installation Hassles

With Airtel Xstream AirFiber, customers don't have to go through the installation process typically associated with wired connections. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device that can be self-installed using the Xstream AirFiber app. Simply purchase the device and get started. Setting aside network availability, an Airtel customer only needs to carry the Xstream AirFiber device if they move to a different location temporarily or permanently, without the need for any installation.

Also Read: Airtel CEO Outlines Fixed Wireless Access Strategy for India

True Wireless Mobility

Similar to mobile devices that offer true mobility, Airtel Xstream AirFiber provides true mobility not offered by any other FWA service in India. This is the most significant advantage from a consumer's perspective.

Airtel Xstream Fiber is a 5G wireless WiFi solution that offers internet access in fiber-dark areas, addressing the last-mile connectivity challenge in both rural and urban India. However, if you are a heavy user and have access to wired fiber connectivity at your address, we recommend opting for a wired service. Nevertheless, there are scenarios where consumers specifically prefer a wireless solution for its flexibility, mobility, and the absence of installation issues, taking into account society rules and other factors.

Also Read: Ericsson’s Recent FWA Milestone Could Benefit Indian Telecom Market

Expanding Access and Make in India

To access Airtel Xstream Fiber service, customers can visit select Airtel stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Airtel plans to expand this service to multiple cities and gradually scale it up nationwide. It's worth noting that Airtel announced during the launch that all Airtel Xstream AirFiber devices will be manufactured in India under the "Make in India" program.