Airtel DTH Connections are Super Cheap Right Now

Bharti Airtel, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) players in the country, is offering new connections at a pretty affordable cost right now. The DTH industry isn't doing very well since the proliferation of home broadband and mobile networks, which gave a boost to OTT (over-the-top) content. However, the DTH companies have also introduced their own OTT platforms and have also been offering smart boxes which allow users to watch OTT content on the go. The two DTH connections or Set-Top Boxes (STBs) that you should consider purchasing from Bharti Airtel today are - HD boxes or Xstream boxes.

Both are available at a pretty cheap rate today. Let's check them out.

Bharti Airtel - Xstream Box

Xstream Box is quite popular in India. It allows users to watch both OTT and linear TV content. It has a built-in Chromecast, support for voice search, and many more features. Further, it also comes with Xstream App, with which consumers can watch OTT content from several platforms with just a single login. However, you will need to purchase its premium subscription in order to do so. There are more cool features about the Xstream Box.

Let's just jump to its price directly, which is Rs 1500. This is a pretty decent amount to pay for a Smart STB today. This price not only includes the STB but also includes the activation charges. Note that to keep the STB active, you will have to keep recharging with DTH plans offered by Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel - HD Box

The HD Box from Bharti Airtel comes with the ability to allow users to stream content in high-definition quality. It supports Dolby Digital Sound, allows users to record and play their favourite TV shows, and is available at a pretty cheap rate, under Rs 1000.

Bharti Airtel is offering its HD STB for just Rs 750 today. This is a price that is just too affordable for an HD STB. Which STB are you going for?