Airtel Device and Recharge Lending Offer Explained

The Airtel Device and Recharge Lending offer will allow 2G and 3G handset users to upgrade to a 4G or 5G handset with the convenience of a loan

By November 8th, 2020 AT 7:06 AM
    Bharti Airtel has announced a new offer called ‘Device and Recharge Lending Offer’. The offer details are live on the ‘Terms and Conditions’ page of the telco’s website. As per the offer, it is only applicable to the people who are currently using non-4G or 5G devices. This offer would allow people using 2G or 3G devices to upgrade to a 4G or 5G device by getting a loan. Bharti Airtel has partnered with non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to provide this offer to the users. Users will have to make a downpayment for the device and then pay out the remaining amount in an EMI system. More details on the story ahead.

    Airtel Device and Recharge Lending Offer Terms and Conditions

    Before you read terms and conditions related to the ‘Device and Recharge Lending Offer’, you should know that this offer doesn’t just offer a device to the users. Under this offer, users also have to opt for a tariff plan by Airtel which will be included in the monthly EMIs the user is paying.

    Also, under the offer, the user can’t port to any other telecom service provider. He/she can’t even migrate from a prepaid plan to a postpaid one by Airtel. No other Airtel plan voucher can be selected either. The user will have to continue with the same Airtel plan subscribed to at the time of the purchase of the device. In case the user already had an active tariff plan or voucher before the purchase of the new device and subscription to the new plan, the old plan would be automatically discontinued.

    How the Payment System for the Device Breakdown

    This offer explained on the website of the telco is only for illustrative purposes and will differ from device to device and on the kind of plan the user opts for. For this example, the Airtel plan for 330 days with 1.5GB data and unlimited calling is taken along with a device valued at Rs 5,000. The EMI system will be for 10 months.

    First of all, the user would have to make a downpayment of Rs 2,713 which will include the processing fee. Then for the next 10 months, the user would have to pay Rs 469 per month. Thus the total amount would equal to Rs 2,173 + Rs 469*10 = Rs 7,403.

    Thing to note here is that this price is actually lower than what the user would get if he/she purchased the device and the plan separately from an open market.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

