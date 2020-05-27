Airtel Connects Over 96,000 New Postpaid Subscribers in the Past 7 Days

Bharti Airtel has revealed that 96,149 subscribers have purchased its postpaid connection online in the past seven days. The company has enabled the subscribers to purchase the new connection through its online portal or through its Airtel Thanks app. Further, the users who are required to complete the KYC process can also “schedule doorstep KYC” that enables them to finish the process from their homes. The company highlighted that under the doorstep KYC, an Airtel executive will visit the user’s location to collect the valid proof of identity and proof of address.

Airtel Doorstep KYC in Selected Cities

Airtel promises free delivery of SIM cards to the new subscribers who purchase the connection online or through the Airtel Thanks app.

It has to be noted that the online facility is available to those subscribers purchasing a new connection and to those who wish to port into the Airtel network. The users who are porting into the Airtel network can check “real time status” of the order on Airtel Thanks app. Further, the subscribers who wish to convert the prepaid SIM to postpaid can also use the online portal and Airtel Thanks app to make the switch.

Airtel highlighted that the doorstep KYC is available in “select cities” across India. The company is also promising same day delivery with activation of services tipped to happen in four hours of Airtel receiving the documents.

New Prepaid Users Can Also Purchase the Service Online

Airtel is also currently accepting orders for new prepaid connections online and on Airtel Thanks app. The company is also promising similar services to its postpaid orders including doorstep KYC, same day delivery and “quick activation” of its services.

The users who are interested in Airtel prepaid services can select either the Rs 297 plan or the Rs 497 plan from its online portals. The Rs 297 plan enables users to make unlimited calls and browse unlimited data at high speed upto 1.5 GB per day for 28 days. Further, the company provides complimentary access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music with the Rs 297 plan. The Rs 497 plan offers similar benefits as to the Rs 297 plan but offers 56 days validity.

It has to be noted that Vodafone and Reliance Jio offer similar free SIM delivery services to those users purchasing new connections online.