9 New Web Series on OTT to Begin Your November Binge This Week



As we step into November, OTT platforms are gearing up for the release of a plethora of web series this week. Each series offers its unique blend of storytelling, drama, and entertainment, promising to captivate viewers. From suspenseful crime sagas to touching dramas, these nine new web series, featuring exceptional performances and diverse stories, are set to hit the screens. Let's delve into the major releases this week, offering a multitude of cinematic experiences to enjoy.

Also Read: Six New Films to Stream on OTT to Kick Off November









Here is a list of web series available on OTT platforms this week in November.

All the Light We Cannot See

The story unfolds against the backdrop of World War II in 'All the Light We Cannot See,' starring Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Nell Sutton, and Andrea Deck. It skillfully weaves the stories of Marie-Laure, a blind adolescent, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths unexpectedly cross in occupied France. Their struggle for survival amidst the chaos of war forms the heart of this gripping story.

Release Date: November 2, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cigarette Girl

Directed by Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah, 'Cigarette Girl' features a cast including Dian Sastrowardoyo, Ario Bayu, Putri Marino, Arya Saloka, Ibnu Jamil, and Sheila Dara Aisha, among others. The series is based on Ratih Kumala's book of the same name and is set in the 1960s, with a narrative that alternates between two time periods. It tells the story of the estranged son of a tobacco tycoon who embarks on a journey to fulfill his father's last request by searching for a woman from his past.

Release Date: November 2, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Aarya: Season 3

In the third season of Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya,' the resilient Aarya Sareen confronts both familiar and new adversaries. Her life takes a high-stakes turn when she secures a significant contract with a Russian cartel. However, various challenges arise, putting her ability to complete the transaction and ensure her children's safety at risk. The cast includes Sushmitha Sen, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Blue Eye Samurai

'Blue Eye Samurai,' co-created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, boasts an impressive voice cast, including Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Kenneth Branagh. The story revolves around Mizu, a skilled mixed-race swordmaster who disguises herself as a male warrior. The central plot follows her quest for vengeance against Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh), her mother's murderer.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: Exciting Shows Premiering on Netflix in November 2023

Invincible Season 2

'Invincible Season 2,' created by Robert Kirkman, continues the story with a star-studded voice cast, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, and others. The narrative follows Mark Grayson, an 18-year-old superhero's son who was betrayed by his father, Nolan/Omni-Man, in the first season. In this new season, Mark must rebuild his life and face new challenges while avoiding his father's mistakes.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

P.I. Meena

Tanya Maniktala portrays the fearless Private Investigator Meena in Debaloy Bhattacharya's 'PI Meena.' The series features Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aman, Samir Soni, Jisshu Sengupta, and Vinay Pathak, focusing on Meena's unwavering determination to uncover the truth behind inexplicable events. Her relentless pursuit of answers often leads her into perilous situations, making for a captivating story.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2

The cast of 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2' includes Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa. The series delves into the infamous 30,000 crore counterfeit stamp paper scandal orchestrated by Abdul Karim Telgi in the early 2000s. This engrossing story is based on Sanjay Singh's book 'Telgi Scam: Reporter's Ki Diary.'

Release Date: November 3, 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Also Read: Seven OTT Releases to Watch on This Final Sunday of October

Selling Sunset Season 7

The dynamic agents of the Oppenheim Group, including Mary Fitzgerald, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Romain Bonnet, and Davina Potratz, continue to thrive in the world of high-end real estate in Adam DiVello's 'Selling Sunset Season 7.' This season promises to be an emotional rollercoaster of office politics, deepening friendships, and the challenges of a competitive housing market.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: 7 New Web Series Available on OTT in the Last Week of October

The Tailor Season 3

In the final season of Cem Karc's 'The Tailor,' Ça?atay Ulusoy portrays Peyami Dokumac, a renowned young tailor. The story centers on Peyami's intricate emotional dilemma as he grapples with his profound affection for Esvet while navigating the bonds of long-standing friendship with Dimitri.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these nine titles, there's something for everyone, promising an immersive and engaging streaming experience for all.