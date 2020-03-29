3GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio Listed

Highlights Reliance Jio’s top tier data plan is priced at Rs 349 with a 28 day validity and offers 3GB per day data

Vodafone is running double data offers on selected plans that offer 3GB per day data

Airtel offers 3GB per day data plan that is priced at Rs 398 with 28 days validity

With 17 days still left in the current 21-day lockdown, the majority of citizens are working from home and could be exhausting their daily mobile data. For those users who are in need of additional data, telecom companies have plans that could assist those working from home. The data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for a period ending December 2019 suggests that only 19.14 million in India have wireline broadband connections. Wireless broadband subscribers are at 642.80 million which indicates that the majority of citizens could be using cellular connection for professional use. Indian telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio do offer additional data through top-up packs but these operators also offer plans that provide users with higher data in their main prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers several plans that provide users with at least 1GB data per day to the higher 3GB per day plan. While we have often read about the affordable plans from Reliance Jio and others, the 3GB plans are a perfect fit to many under the current lockdown period.

The top tier 3GB per day plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 349 with a 28 day validity. The plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1000 non-Jio minutes along with 100 sms per day.

Vodafone

Vodafone is running a double data offer on limited plans including the base plan that is priced at Rs 249 which provides users with 1.5 GB of daily data and 1.5 GB of additional daily data. The base plan is valid for 28 days and offers unlimited calling and 100 sms per day.

The company also offers Rs 349 and Rs 599 plans which offer similar benefits of the base plan including the 3GB per day data but is valid for 56 days and 84 days respectively.

It has to be noted that Vodafone does provide a standalone 3GB per day data plan that doesn’t have the double data offer. The standalone 3GB per day data plans offer similar benefits to the ones mentioned above and are priced at Rs 398 and Rs 558 with validity of 28 days 56 days respectively.

Airtel

Airtel’s top tier data plan is priced at Rs 398 with 28 days validity and offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling along with 100 text messages per day.

The company also offers a Rs 558 plan that provides similar benefits like that of Rs 398 plan but is valid for 56 days.